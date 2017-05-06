SELECT ISSUE

Romanian Journal of Pharmaceutical Practice - Practica Farmaceutica, Vol. XIII, No. 4 (54), 2020
ISSN 2066-5563  |  e-ISSN 2069-6671
ISSN-L 2066-5563
DOI: 10.37897/RJPhP

Indexată BDI  |  IDB Indexed

DOI - Crossref
Similarity Check by iThenticate, worldwide No 1 professional plagiarism checking system
DOAJ
Ebsco Host - Medline
Google Academic
Semantic Scholar

HIGHLIGHTS

Plagiatul – in actualitate

Tema plagiatului este tot mai mult discutata in ultima vreme. Aparitia unor programe performante de cautare si identificare a similitudinilor intre texte [...]

PREMIU NAȚIONAL AUTORI

RJPhP și Colegiul Farmaciștilor oferă anual Premiul Național pentru Știință și Cercetare - pentru autorii celor mai bune articole științifice publicate [...]

Committe on Publication Ethics

A forum for responsible and ethical research publishing – Code of Conduct and Best Practice Guidelines for Journal Editors.

The future of pharmaceutics: 3D-printing?

Kinga Ilyés

Abstract

Cephalosporins Over the last century pharmaceutical technology has progressed at an exponential rate, starting off from powder formulation, progressing through tablets, capsules, all the way the nano drug delivery systems. The industrial manufacturing appeared as a result to the increasing demand from the market. Large scale manufacturing setups relied on the one size fits all principle, aiming to serve the populational rather than individual needs. However, there are certain population groups (pediatric, geriatric, poly-medicated etc.) in need of special therapeutic adaptations. Three-dimensional printing (3D-printing, 3DP), due to its versatility and flexibility, can be considered a form of personalized medicine. Dose, release and form, by means of design, can be adapted based on individual needs and preferences, that ultimately can increase therapeutic outcomes, while bringing the manufacturing closer to the patient.
Keywords: 3D-printing, personalized medicine, digital health

[ full text ] — Ref: Ro J Pharm Pract. 2020;13(4). DOI: 10.37897/RJPhP.2020.4.2

Leave a Reply