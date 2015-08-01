SELECTEAZA NUMAR

Autor Necunoscut

ABSTRACT

The one hundred biggest selling pharmaceutical products generated combined sales of $265 billion in 2015.

The ten largest products generated combined sales of over $80 billion.

There are currently two product franchises which generate sales in excess of $10 billion – Gilead’s Harvoni and AbbVie’s Humira – and 14 drugs which currently generate global sales in excess of $5 billion.

