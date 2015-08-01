SELECTEAZA NUMAR

Revista Practica Farmaceutica, Vol. 9, Nr. 4 (34), 2016
ISSN 2066-5563  |  e-ISSN 2069-6671
ISSN-L 2066-5563

HIGHLIGHTS

Plagiatul – in actualitate

Tema plagiatului este tot mai mult discutata in ultima vreme. Aparitia unor programe performante de cautare si identificare a similitudinilor intre texte [...]

Committe on Publication Ethics

A forum for responsible and ethical research publishing – Code of Conduct and Best Practice Guidelines for Journal Editors.

Zona membri


The 100 best selling pharmaceutical brands

ABSTRACT

The one hundred biggest selling pharmaceutical products generated combined sales of $265 billion in 2015.
The ten largest products generated combined sales of over $80 billion.
There are currently two product franchises which generate sales in excess of $10 billion – Gilead’s Harvoni and AbbVie’s Humira – and 14 drugs which currently generate global sales in excess of $5 billion.

Full text | PDF

Leave a Reply